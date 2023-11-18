Murder case in Begumpura takes a new turn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investigation into the murder of Jagdish Fattelashkar, a resident of Lal Mandi in Begampura, has taken a new turn with the emergence of fresh evidence.

Initially, a case of murder was registered against the victim's younger sister, Rina, and others based on the complaint filed by the family. However, new evidence suggests that Fatelashkar may have died by suicide.

The police have pointed out several inconsistencies in the family's complaint. For instance, the complaint claims that Fattelashkar was abducted and beaten up in the afternoon. However, evidence shows that the accused car was not in the city at that time.

Moreover, local hoteliers have stated that they saw Fattelashkar walking alone towards the Makai Gate in the early morning, not in the afternoon as claimed in the complaint.

Based on these findings, the police have changed the investigation's focus from murder to abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation team submitted documents to the court stating their suspicion of suicide.