Murder case registered in Fatima Pathan suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the case of 26-year-old Fatima Pathan, who died by suicide on September 5 in Navgaon (Paithan), the police have upgraded charges following investigation.

Based on the statement of her three-year-old daughter, the police have now registered a murder case against her husband and three other family members. Earlier, a case for abetting suicide was registered against Fatima’s husband Siddiq Pathan, her mother-in-law Raziya Bi, father-in-law Ilyas, brother-in-law Idris, and sister-in-law Rukhaiya Bi Pathan. However, police sub inspector Pramod Yadav’s investigation uncovered new evidence, prompting the police to escalate the charges to murder. Fatima was married in 2017. Her in-laws reportedly harassed her, pressuring her to bring 11 lakh rupees and a two-wheeler from her parental home. Due to her family’s poor financial condition, Fatima took her own life in despair. During the investigation, the statement of Fatima’s three-year-old daughter played a crucial role, leading to the upgrade in charges. All accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.