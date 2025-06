Murhari Kele gets Ph D in Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Murhari Kele in Marathi. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Nivdak Marahti Sahityatil Vijeche Chitran: Ek Abyas.’ Kele, a scholar of saint literature who has made important contributions in the field of Marathi literature, is a former chairman and Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Board and has also worked as a director in the electricity sector in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.