Murtizapur cylinder Blast: Woman succumbs to injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 45 year old women, who was seriously injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Murtizapur, passed away during treatment at GMCH on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lata Salve (45). The explosion occurred on April 19 around 7 pm at the residence of Kisan Chavan near the airport. The impact was so severe that the house’s main door blew off and hit Lata Salve, who lived nearby, causing critical head injuries. Along with her, Ranjana Chavan (40), Jyoti (19), and Trisha (9) also sustained serious injuries. Despite days of medical care, Lata could not survive the trauma. Her untimely death has cast a shadow of grief over the locality. Following the incident, Lata’s family blamed Kisan and Ranjana Chavan for negligence. They demanded legal action, warning of a protest if ignored. Acting on their complaint, police registered a case against the Chavan couple, holding them responsible for the explosion.