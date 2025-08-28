Murum theft rampant in DMIC zone; buyers pay more to fill pits than buy plots

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rampant murum theft in the newly acquired Jaipur Shivar–Karmad stretch of the DMIC zone has left plot buyers spending more on filling giant pits than on the actual land cost. Every night, 5–6 JCBs, poclains, and 15–20 tippers are used for large-scale illegal excavation. Despite being aware, the MIDC, revenue department, and police remain silent, raising doubts about official complicity.

Locals say more than half of the 100 hectares of hilly land acquired by the MIDC has already been stripped bare, with massive craters resembling lakes. Development works are yet to begin, but theft continues openly, discouraging investors and slowing plot sales.

Authorities react

“We have repeatedly corresponded with the police and Tehsildar. If thefts continue, we will press for strict action,” said Rameshchandra Giri, executive engineer, MIDC. “If murum theft is on MIDC or government land, it is primarily MIDC’s duty to stop it. I have just taken charge as Tehsildar and assure strict action on such complaints,” said Shivanand Bidwe, tehsildar, Sambhajinagar Rural. Citizens and plot buyers are now demanding a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those responsible, questioning why three departments remain inactive even as hills are hollowed out.