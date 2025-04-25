Musarrat Madni passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired employee of Central Water Commission (Department of Water Resources) and resident of Babar Colony-Naheed Nagar, Musarrat Ahmad Madni s/o Ghulam Jelani (Jalna) has died of a brief illness on Friday. He was 75.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed, after special Friday prayers, at Arafat Masjid in the afternoon, while the burial took place at the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

He is survived by a wife and 4 sons.