Musical programme Nathswar on March 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nath Neralkar Shishya Pariwar is organizing a classical music concert named Nathswar Adaranjali Talyatra on March 29, at Tapadia Natya Mandir. The event will start at 6:30 pm.

The concert will feature classical vocal performances by Nagesh Adgaonkar and Vinay Ramdasan. They will be accompanied by Abhishek Shinkar on harmonium, Ashay Kulkarni on tabla, and other artists who will present the Talyatra programme.

Additionally, Krishna Bongane and Ankita Joshi will perform Jasrangi, accompanied by Ashay Kulkarni and Sagar Patokar on tabla, Abhishek Shinkar on harmonium, and Yash Khadke. The organizers invite all citizens to attend this musical event.