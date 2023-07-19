Muslims demand action against Sweden, Russia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Muslim office-bearers from different religious, social and political organisations, under the umbrella organisation Muslim Numainda Council (MNC), have today submitted a memorandum urging the President of India to direct the ambassadors of Sweden and Russia from refraining the incidents of burning the holy Quran in future.

The memorandum submitted through the divisional commissioner stated that the deliberate incident of desecration has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world. They got deeply saddened and in anguish. Hence the Her Excellency should convey the message of the community to the ambassadors of Sweden and Russia. They should also be warned of repeating this heinous act in future and also rectify the grave mistake or else they would have to face the collective anguish of Muslims from all over the world, stated the memorandum.

The delegation comprises MNC office-bearers including working president Adv Faiz Syed, executive member Merajuddin Siddiqui, vice president Kamran Ali Khan, secretary general Muntajeeb Shaikh, secretary Mirza Saleem Baig, Ilyas Kirmani, Mushtaque Ahmed, Jawed Qureshi and Mohammed Hussain Raza.