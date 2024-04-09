Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Muslim brethren will be celebrating the Ramzan Eid (or Eid-ul-Fitr) on Thursday as there was no sighting of the crescent moon in and around the district on Tuesday evening. Hence the devotees will be observing fast on the 30th day of Holy Ramzan (on Wednesday).

The Muslim clerics of Imarat-e-Sharia tonight announced that the Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (April 11). Later on, a huge crowd was sighted in the market for shopping in the city.

It may be noted there was no moon sighting in Saudi Arabia and other countries on Monday. Similarly, there was no moon sighting in India as well on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Qazi-e-Shariat of Darul Qaza Imarat-e-Sharia Marathwada (of Ek khana Masjid) issued a press release stating that there was no moon sighting anywhere in and around the city after Namaz-e-Maghrib on Tuesday evening. It has not been sighted in other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Malegaon etc. Therefore, the committee declares that there will be fasting on Wednesday (30th day), and 'Eid-ul-Fitr' will be celebrated on April 11.

An overwhelming crowd in the market

It may be noted that there is no place to set foot in the commercial lanes of the city for the last 8-10 days. There is a huge rush of people engaged in Eid shopping at Shahganj, Lota Karanja, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Rangar Galli, Tilak Path etc markets till late in the night. The shops were open till late at night on Tuesday. It may be noted that the municipal corporation and the police have taken action against the vendors and hawkers for setting up their shops in the centre of the road in City Chowk on Monday. However, from Tuesday morning, the picture was the same as before. The shopkeepers are facing severe inconvenience due to the development of these makeshift shops by hawkers and vendors in front of their shops.