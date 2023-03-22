Muslims to observe fast from Friday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The crescent moon to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening. Hence they will be observing the fast from Thursday. Meanwhile, the sighting of the moon in India is expected to be held on Thursday evening and the fasting will commence on Friday.

The demand for dates, milk, fruits and bakery products suddenly goes up during the month of Holy Ramzan. The whims and fancies of the city’s weather are an issue of worry for the devotees, although the temperature will not be soaring in March-April like in the month of May.

The present sultry weather during the daytime prompted the devotees to visit the commercial markets to procure their daily needs as it is tough during the daytime when the temperature is high. Hence the devotees were spotted rushing to buy groceries, clothing, dates and other important things to avoid stepping out during the fasting period.

Special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers main attraction

The month-long agenda of the majority of the Muslim devotees include the offering of regular prayers (five times a day) without fail, performing special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers (20 rakats) late in the evening and spending maximum time in the ‘zikr of the almighty Allah (remembering Allah through meditation) through reading the Holy Quran and reciting ‘tasbih’ (holy beads) in praise of the world creator.

It may be noted that the arrangement of Taraweeh prayers late in the evening (after Namaz-e-Isha) is held in a big mosque of every mohalla in the city. This special prayer is led by a Hafiz (the one who knows the holy book by heart). The mosques generally organise special Taraweeh prayers for 10 days and 30 days only (except for 2 days in a few mosques). Accordingly, in 10 days arrangement, the Hafiz recites three 'paras' (volumes) of the Holy Quran daily and in 30 days there is a recitation of one para (volume) daily. The historic Shahi Masjid (at Kile Ark) is making the special arrangement of ‘Taraweeh’ for 10 days (also called as Ashra).

The fast is observed from pre-dawn hours to sunset. The duration of fasting is 13-14 hours. The devotees refrain themselves from consuming any food or liquid (including water) during the fast in the daytime. The nature of the obligatory fast (Roza) is the same for the rich and the poor devotees. It helps understand the feeling of those people who deprive of food and are forced to live without it and water.

Preference to the prayers

The Muslims in large numbers dissociate themselves from worldly affairs during this holy month. They prefer to spend maximum time either in the mosque by offering prayers or reading a holy book. Above all, the Roza is a complete package. Hence it just not refrains from consuming anything, but also from indulging in any bad habits and performing bad deeds.