Muslims will come on road for 5 pc reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Congress leader and former MP Hussain Dalwai said that the Muslim community should also get 5 per cent reservation in education as per the High Court order. The agitation for reservation is underway aggressively by Maratha and Dhangar communities. Hence the Muslims will also not sit inactive and idle. They are ready to come on the road, he stressed.

Dalwai was in the city to attend a programme organised by Muslim Reservation Front. Prior to it, he spoke with the local media persons at the press conference.

He said, “Not a single political party or leader is stepping forward to lead the agitation demanding reservation for Muslims. The condition of this community has deteriorated very much compared to the situation which was in 1947. The reports of Rajinder Sachar, Ranganath Misra and Mehmoodur Rehman Committees have already recommended for Muslims reservation many years ago. However, its implementation has not been done, so far. They are forced to live life below the poverty line (BPL). Around 80 per cent of the community stays in slums in Mumbai. The High Court bench had recently issued an order to grant 5 pc reservation to Muslims in education. Hence we are just demanding to implement it. Meanwhile, a state-level meeting has been organised in Mumbai to discuss Muslim reservation. Later on, the meetings will be held in various cities as a part of an awareness campaign in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, Dhule, Kolhapur, Akola and other important cities, he said.

The press conference was attended by Ajmal Khan, Subhash Lomte, Shukur Salar and others were present on the occasion.

Dalwai also demanded provision of a separate fund in the annual budget every year for the progress of the Muslim community; launching of development works in Muslim-dominated areas; provide hostels for community boys and girls; grant loans for business or industries, etc.