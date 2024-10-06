Must stand with those who fight for justice: Justice Jadhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Whatever we want to do in our life, we need to decide ourselves first. Those who want to do something for the society do not need to be taught,” said Justice (retd) V K Jadhav, from Bombay High Court.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the symposium jointly organised by the School of Legal Studies and Research and MGM College Journalism and Mass Communication of MGM University at Aryabhatta Auditorium on Saturday on 'Exploring the Criminal Law and Media: A Focus on Three Criminal Laws.

Adv Vasant Salunke, Univeristy Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, director Dr Zhartab Ansari, adv Rina Mandhani and others were present.

Justice Jadhav said, "I have been inspired by some of the cases that have been fought for justice in my career so far." These include cases like Rupan Bajaj vs K P S Gill and Mathura rape case.

Adv Salunke expressed the belief that today those who were studying at MGM Institute should work in such a way it will bring laurels to their alma matter. Dr Rekha Shelke made an introductory speech. Zainab Ansari proposed a vote of thanks.