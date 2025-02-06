Mutilated body of woman found on tracks beneath Sangramnagar Flyover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in Sangramnagar after the body of an unidentified woman with a mutilated face and head was spotted on Wednesday at 11 am. The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Pradeep Harer (35 years).

She stayed with her family in a housing society near Hotel Nishant Park (Beed Bypass). The residents spotted a woman in seriously injured condition lying on railway tracks beneath Sangramnagar flyover on Wednesday at 11 pm.

Acting upon the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudarshan Patil, police inspector Atul Yerme, Ashok Shermale, PSI Amol Sonawane and Nandkumar Bhandare reached the spot for inspection and found the top portion of the body - from neck to forehead - was mutilated. It is assumed that she would have died due to serious injuries. The Satara police probed the family members, to find a lead, about Vaishali till late in the night.

Murder or accident?

Police have not declared whether it was a murder or an accident. It is assumed that she would have died after hitting by train. However, the cops are investigating to explore the angle of murder as the carry bags were found stuffed in her mouth. The body of Vaishali has been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Satara police station’s two squads have been deployed to survey the CCTV footage in the periphery and collect information from the residents.

Vaishali is a housewife and her husband is a business professional. The couple has one son and one daughter. On Wednesday at 8.30 pm, she left the house to bring grain flour. According to husband, she has done the last call to him saying that two unidentified persons are chasing her. She was panicked due to it. Later on, the body was found directly on the tracks with plastic carry bags stuffed in her mouth.