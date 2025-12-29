MVA alliance: Congress to contest 80 seats & NCP-SP 35 seats?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Congress unit president Shaikh Yusuf announced that the Congress would contest 80 seats in the Municipal Corporation elections while the NCP Sharad Pawar faction would field candidates on 35 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

While making this announcement, he also declared that talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena were stopped.

NCP-SP observer MP Bajrang Sonawane, district president Pandurang Tangde Patil, and city president Khwaja Sharfuddin held discussions with Ambadas Danve of the Uddhav Thackeray faction in the evening.

Discussions were also held between VBA district observer Yogesh Ban and Congress office-bearers in the afternoon. However, the VBA again announced seven candidates on Monday. This included the candidate for the seat over which the dispute arose.

The formula of 49 seats for VBA and 66 for Congress has now fallen apart.

A compromise could not be reached on one seat in MP Kalyan Kale's Constituency. MP Kale staked his prestige on that one seat. The VBA also remained adamant about the same seat.