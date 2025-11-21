MVA should unite to wipe out Mahayuti: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde faction, and Ajit Pawar’s party are behaving arbitrarily. To curb their arrogance, the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) must come together at this moment. Otherwise, be prepared to tolerate their high-handedness, this was the warning given by former leader of opposition in the legislative council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on November 21, addressing the Congress, which is talking about contesting municipal and council elections independently.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Friday, Danve said, “When Nawab Malik was with us, the BJP and the Shinde faction called him a traitor. Now Malik is with Ajit Pawar’s party. If Ajit Dada has no problem with him, it means Nawab Malik is acceptable to them too, despite the fact that the allegations against him still remain. This is the BJP’s duplicity.”

Regarding the criticism he made on social media about a BJP candidate in Uran Municipal Council (UMC) elections putting up posters in Urdu, Danve said, “We have no intention of opposing any language. But if we had done the same, they would have protested and that is exactly what I wanted to show through the tweet.”

Commenting on the Pune land scam case, Danve said that Parth Pawar will not escape. “No matter what happens, the person with a 99 per cent share in the case must be named as an accused. But here, the one with 99 pc share is being protected. Still, the fact that an inquiry has started itself is a big step,” he added.

Those who approved the applications should be charged

“For the Ladki Bahin Yojana, applications submitted before the elections were approved only to gather votes. Now, taking action against the beneficiaries for receiving the benefit is wrong. In fact, those who approved these applications should be the ones charged with offences,” Danve stated.