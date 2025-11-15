MVA to contest in 52 municipal councils of region: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party’s slogan of contesting the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections on its own strength is its internal right. We have a strong alliance capable of matching the BJP and the Shinde group. In the 52 municipal councils of Marathwada, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is contesting the elections together. A decision regarding the remaining municipal councils will be taken on Sunday, former leader of opposition and Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve said in a press conference on Saturday.

When asked about Maharashtra’s political situation becoming similar to that of Bihar, Danve said that the ruling parties are misusing the election commission. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar’s party and the Uddhav Sena consistently win at least 50 to 60 seats in every election. A similar situation exists in Bihar with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party. It is impossible for them to win only 25 seats. This victory is of the election commission, he alleged.

He added that in the last assembly elections, there was a delay in seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Moreover, had Uddhav Thackeray been projected as the chief ministerial face, all parties in the alliance would have won more seats. However, a battle with the election commission is inevitable; otherwise, the morale of party workers will decline.

Ajit Pawar should resign

Accusing the BJP of encouraging corruption, Danve said that Ajit Pawar had nothing to do with the Bihar elections. Even so, Pawar did not go to congratulate union Home Minister Amit Shah; instead, he went to meet him regarding the Parth Pawar issue, Danve alleged. He demanded that the chief minister should seek Ajit Pawar’s resignation.

BJP poached our workers

Danve further said that BJP MLA Prashant Bamb lured Avinash Patil of Gangapur from our party by promising him a ticket and took him away. Patil later returned. If the BJP has a strong organisation, then why do they need to poach our workers? Danve questioned.