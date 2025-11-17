MVA united for municipal council elections in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is contesting the municipal council elections in the district jointly. The Uddhav Sena has announced candidates for four municipal councils and one nagar panchayat for the post of president, while the Congress has announced candidates for two municipal council president positions.

Elections are underway for six municipal councils, Paithan, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Kannad, Sillod, and Khuldabad, along with the Phulambri Nagar Panchayat. The three MVA parties Uddhav Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) are contesting these elections together.

The Uddhav Sena has fielded candidates for the president’s post in Sillod, Gangapur, Paithan, Phulambri, and Kannad. Congress has been allotted the Vaijapur and Khuldabad municipal council president posts, senior Uddhav Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire informed.

Khaire added, “Our party is contesting these elections with great strength, along with the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”