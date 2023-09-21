M’wad only region to record 100 pc Govt Poly admissions in State

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 100 per cent seats were filled in the Government Polytechnics of Marathwada region for the academic year 2023-24.

It may be noted there are 10 Government polytechnics in Marathwada with an intake of 3,850. For the first time in the last five to six years, all the seats were filled in Government Polytechnics of the region. Nearly 90 per cent seats were filled in the polytechnics last year.

Talking to this newspaper, joint director of Technical Education Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that this became possible because of the ‘School Connect’ initiative.

He said that they reached 1.25 lakh students from the schools in the eight districts under the initiative.

“The awareness was created among the students about the polytechnic courses, job opportunities and affordable fees of the course. The principals and teachers teams were formed to counsel the students at every point of admissions,” he said.

Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that they divided the polytechnics into three groups to counsel the students smoothly and properly.

“All the 3,850 seats in 10 polytechnics of the region, including Government Polytechnic of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic and Government Residental Women’s Polytechnic (both from Latur), were filled,” he said.

Marathwada is the only region in the State where 100 per cent seats were filled for the first time during the last five to six years. Seats are vacant in other regions of the State until the cut-off date a few days ago.

Box

Polytechnic divided into groups

-- first group: Government Polytechnics of Ambad, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

--Second group-Government Polytechnics of Nanded, Hingoli and Jintur

--Third group: Government Polytechnics of Latur, Dharashiv and Beed.

Box

District-wise intake

The percentage of admission in all the polytechnics is 100 per cent. The district-wise polytechnics intake is as follows;

District--------------------total intake

Chh Sambhajinagar------------690

Beed------------------------------300

Hingoli---------------------------240

Jalna-Ambad--------------------870

Latur (including girls)----------740

Nanded---------------------------460

Dharashiv------------------------370

Jintur------------------------------180

Total seats--------------------3,850

Box

Special team for minority seats

Dr Nagdeve said that publicity was done in Urdu, through a special team, among minority students to create awareness for admissions and courses on seats in minority shifts in Government Polytechnics of five districts located in Hingoli, Ambad, Jalna, Latur and Nanded.