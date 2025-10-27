M’wada experiences rain again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Different parts of the Marathwada experienced moderate to light showers since Sunday night, causing damage to the crops harvested after surviving the heavy rains of the Kharif season.

The division registered 50 mm rainfall in 27 days of October, including 3.6 mm rainfall today. The Meteorological Department had predicted rain in the division.

It received 948 mm rainfall until September 30 as compared to the annual average of 679. The highest loss in the Kharif season occurred in September, because of the excess 269 mm rainfall.

All eight districts of the division have received more than average rainfall. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district received 60 mm rainfall in the current month, followed by Jalna 45 mm, Beed 36 mm, Latur 33 mm, Dharashiv 49 mm, Nanded 75 mm, Parbhani 50 mm and Hingoli 28 mm.

Box

Major reservoirs in divi filled up to brim

A total of 11 major projects in the division are currently overflowing.

Water with 14672 cusecs is being discharged into the Godavari river basin through 18 gates of Jayakwadi. Lower Dudhana jas 75 pc storage followed by Yeldari 100 pc, Siddheshwar 95 pc, Majalgaon 100 pc, Manjara 100 pc, Penganga 100 pc, Manar 99 pc, Lower Terna 100 pc, Vishnupuri 100 pc and Sina Kolegaon 100 pc. There is 98.74 per cent of the water storage in major projects.