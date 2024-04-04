M’wada gets justice finally; SC seals equitable water share policy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rejected all the petitions, the Supreme Court has sealed the equitable water-sharing policy of the State Government made for the Godavari basin through the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority Act. Now, no one will be able to stop the release of water share of Marathwada. Former MLA Amarsingh Pandit said that finally justice was done in the equitable water distribution case.

According to details, Sharda Prathistan filed an intervention petition in SC. Adv Dilip Taur presented the side of Prathistan in the court The issue of Marathwada's water share was discussed with the Government continuously as many illegal dams were developed upstream of Jayakwadi dam for using water. This resulted in the non-availability of water in the Jayakwadi dam.

Former legislator Pandit raised the issue of water in the legislature. The Government brought the Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority Act into existence in 2005. Various organisations from the Ahmednagar district challenged the law in SC. The apex court directed the Government to fix the policy.

As per the court directives, the Government brought formula policy into existence. The policy was also challenged in the SC again. Political leaders from Ahmednagar and Nashik challenged the provisions in the laws time and again when drought situations prevailed in the region. A total of 33 petitions were filed in High Court and three in SC since 2014.

Amarsinha Pandit through Sharda Prathisthan filed an intervention petition in SC (no 155569,2018) to fight for the share of the region's water. Other leaders of the region also struggled for the water share. Delivering interim orders, the SC rejected all the petitions including those filed by Padmashri Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory. It sealed the equitable water share policy of the Government.

Need to keep dams' water level equitable

--Petitioner Amarsinha Pandit said that a share of water would have to be released in the Jayakwadi dam even in a drought situation in future.

--The issue of the water share of Marathwada has been resolved now. The level of all the dams in the valley needs to be kept equal in the month of October month every year.