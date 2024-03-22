M’wada industries offered chance to boost productivity with new Lean Clusters Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: : The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) collaborated with the National Productivity Council (NPC) Delhi to host a workshop on the ‘Lean Manufacturing Clusters’ scheme at their Waluj office on Friday. Dr Arundhati Chattopadhyay, NPC Delhi's regional director, addressed the gathering.

Dr Chattopadhyay explained the core principles of lean manufacturing, emphasizing concepts like resource optimization and quality improvement. She informed participants that the government will cover 90 percent of the consultant fees, with participating businesses responsible for the remaining 10 percent. The programme spans 18 months and focuses on achieving significant improvements in efficiency and profitability. The progress will be audited six times throughout the programme. Only after satisfactory completion will the Central government allocate funds to the cluster promoter. Entrepreneurs are given the freedom to choose from a pool of 25 government-appointed consultants for the training. Key objectives of the lean approach include optimal resource utilization, quality enhancement, and the implementation of Industry 4.0 concepts. Massia president Anil Patil, vice president Kamlakar Patil, Treasurer Rajesh Mandhani, Secretary Chetan Raut, Ashish Kumar Paul, Aditi Rathi and others were present.

Collaborative approach for diverse industries

The lean clusters programme encourages collaboration amongst industries. The report states that businesses from various sectors in the city, such as automobile, electrical, plastic moulding, spare parts, and food processing, can come together to form a cluster.