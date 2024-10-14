M'wada to get scanty water in river inter-linking project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State cabinet approved the two projects of linking the Daman Ganga-Ekdare-Waghad and Daman Ganga-Vaitarna-Kadwa rivers on Monday. Chief Minister announced that the two schemes would bring nearly 10,000 hectares of land under irrigation in the Marathwada region.

The demand from the people of the region was for the river linking projects to benefit the region only and provide 15 TMC water. But, water resource experts feel that Nashik has gained a significant advantage over the region by securing 60 per cent benefits from the schemes.

Dr Shankarrao Nagre (president, Marathwada Jalsamruddhi Pratishthan): As per the Maharashtra Irrigation Commission's criteria, new irrigation projects should not be approved in areas where more than 3,000 cubic meters of water is available per hectare.

Since only 1,700 cubic meters of water is available in the region, there has been a longstanding demand for the approval of the Daman Ganga, Ekdare-Waghad Godavari and Daman Ganga-Vaitarna-Kadwa-Godavari river linking projects for the region. The government approved two river-linking schemes. However, out of the 15 TMC of water from the schemes, 3.5 TMC will go to Konkan, and 8 TMC to Nashik district, leaving only about 3.5 TMC for Marathwada.

Narhari Shivpure (president, Marathwada Paani Parishad): As per the Government decision dated August 23, 2019, nearly 168.75 TMC water from the Western Canal is expected to be allocated to the region.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the Government has approved the two river-linking projects. If implemented promptly, this will increase the irrigated area here by 10,000 hectares. Region’s people expect the ruling coalition Government to announce the allocation of 168.75 TMC water of their rights in the Assembly manifesto. Otherwise, we will continue to struggle for it.

Jaysingh Hire (Water Resource Expert, Retired Engineer): Under the river linking projects for the drought-stricken region, approval has been granted for three projects: Nar Par-Godavari, Daman Ganga-Ekdare and Daman Ganga-Waghad, totalling 15.5 TMC water.

However, only 4.5 TMC water is expected to be available for the region. Most of this water will be utilised in the upstream dams of the region. Considering the water scarcity in the region, benefits from this scheme will be very minimal.