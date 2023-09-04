My teacher boosted confidence in me

Environment scientist Dr Priyanand Agale talks about the role of his teacher Dr Parag Sadgir in nurturing his career

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Teachers, it is said that they create a new world. However, a particular teacher has a special significance in everyone’s life. On the occasion of ‘Teachers Day’, a renowned environment scientist and researcher Dr Priyanand Agale talks about his teacher, guide and mentor Dr Parag Sadgir. Dr Agale mentions that Dr Sadgir has played a pivotal role in his career. He was not only his guide in his Ph.D. studies but also his instructor for paving his path in the field of environmental studies and research at the International level.

Dr Sadgir, who is presently the head of the department at the CEOP Unversity at Pune, was introduced to him in 2003 when he was a professor at the Government Engineering College at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Dr Agale was doing his M.E (Water Resources Energy) and at the same time, he was engaged in an environmental project on the pollution of the Godavari River.

Under the guidance of Dr Sadgir, Agale accomplished several national and international projects and also organised International conferences in the city and other parts of the country. Similarly, he visited countries like Sri Lanka and the US to attend the conferences. During his visits, Dr Sadgir boosted confidence in him and gave him valuable advice about the preparations of his papers, delivering speeches and the etiquette and protocol to be followed abroad. They together have published many research papers as well, Dr Agale added.

Under his valuable guidance, Dr Agale could clinch two patents in his name including water conservation and smart village. He received the ‘Water Hero of India’ award from the Government of India in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded him first prize in the model category for the development of Dhanora Smart Village in Rajasthan in 2018. He also received Water Digest Water Award supported by UNESCO and participated in a global discussion at the 'UN 2023 Water Conference' at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA.