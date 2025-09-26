Mysterious death of chemical engineer in hostel raises suspicion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Panic spread in the area after the decomposed body of a chemical engineer employed in the Waluj Industrial Estate was found in a hostel at Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar, on Friday afternoon. Police are investigating whether the death was a case of suicide or foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Budha Wagh (40, Dondigar, Chalisgaon tehsil-Jalgaon district). Wagh was working as a chemical engineer at Cosmo Film Company and had been staying alone in a rented room at Jai Boys Hostel (Plot No. 481) in Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar, for the past few months. His wife and daughter currently live in his hometown.

On Friday morning, when Wagh’s mobile phone remained unreachable, his brother contacted the hostel owner to inquire. On checking the room, the owner found Wagh lying dead on the bed. A strong foul smell from the room indicated that the death had occurred two to three days earlier, according to a preliminary police assessment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and an accidental death case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Further investigation is underway.