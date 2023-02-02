Mysterious noise terrifies Paithan city

Aurangabad

The entire Paithan city and the surrounding area were terrified by a mysterious noise that echoed on Thursday at around 1.33 pm. The intensity of the noise was in the circumference of around 10 to 15 kilometers, the sources said.

The residents said, a strange noise came from the earth at around 1.33 pm. The residents were terrified by the noise. The articles in the house and doors and windows were also shaken. The residents considering it as an earthquake evacuated the houses and came onto the roads. The noise was heard in Paithan city, Chanakwadi, Telwadi, old Kavsan, Changatpuri, Dadegaon, Jahangir, Jayakwadi, and other villages in Paithan tehsil in the periphery of around 15 kilometers circumference.

The earthquake detecting system at Jayakwadi is defunct for the past seven years and it has been sent for repair to Nashik city. Hence, there was no official note of the noise.

Earlier, a similar noise was heard on February 24, 2020. In the past 30 years, there had been around 30 such incidents of mysterious noises and shakes. The residents are in chaos as there has been no official note from the administration.

Meanwhile, Jayakwadi executive engineer Prashant Jadhav said tenders worth Rs 45 lakh for the new Richter scale will be published after the discussion with the senior officers. The earthquake detection centre will be established soon.