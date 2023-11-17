Mysterious sound rocks Paithan city again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city of Paithan was jolted by a powerful mysterious sound at 1.47 pm on Friday afternoon, marking the 31st such incident in the past eight years.

Unlike previous occurrences between February and May, this event struck in November, puzzling residents and raising concerns. The Geological Survey of India remains unable to register the enigmatic noise on seismometers. Citizens within a 5 km radius experienced the intensity, with reports of shaking walls, vibrating window panes, and falling soil. Despite past investigations, the origin of the mysterious sound remains elusive.

The mysterious sound has been heard in Paithan on a regular basis since 2015. The Geological Survey of India has investigated the sound on several occasions, but has been unable to determine its source.

The latest incident has left residents of Paithan feeling scared and anxious. They are demanding that the government investigate the sound and find out what is causing it.