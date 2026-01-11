Mystery of Ajanta ghat truck fire solved;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Police have solved the mystery behind the truck fire reported at Ajanta Ghat early Saturday, revealing that the blaze was deliberately set by the truck driver and cleaner to cover up theft of the cargo. The duo allegedly sold 22 tonnes of gram from a 25-tonne consignment brought from Karnataka and then set the truck on fire.

The incident occurred around 4 am near the dargah at Ajanta Ghat, where a truck (MP-09 HH-8568) was found gutted. Driver Tausif Khan (28) and cleaner Momin Khan (23), both residents of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, initially claimed the fire was caused by friction in the rear wheel liner.

However, Ajanta police noticed that the burnt gram residue was far less than the stated quantity. During questioning, the accused confessed to selling the gram at Manjarsumbha in Beed district, transferring it to another truck for financial gain, and setting the vehicle ablaze to make the incident appear accidental.

Police suspect the involvement of others. As the theft occurred in Beed district, the case has been transferred to Beed Rural Police for further investigation.