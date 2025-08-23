N-6 murder son lights father’s pyre and questions police

Seventeen-year-old Rudraksh, son of murdered Pramod Padaswan (38), broke down at the crematorium on Friday. Still injured, he lit his father’s pyre and cried out: “Yesterday my father and grandfather lay bleeding on the road. No one came forward. I carried him alone. He could have been saved. Don’t turn away in crisis rush to help.”

His words left the crowd in tears. Pramod was hacked to death in broad daylight at Sambhaji Colony by Dnyaneshwar Nimone, his twin brothers Gaurav and Saurav, their father Kashinath, mother Shashikala, and son-in-law Manoj Danve, over a land dispute. His father Ramesh (60), son Rudraksh (17), and mother Manda were also grievously injured. CCTV cameras captured the assault, exposing the sheer brutality, even as the accused tried to smash some cameras. The killing has sparked grief and anger across the N-6 locality. Locals squarely blamed the police, saying repeated complaints against the Nimone family were dismissed as petty disputes. “It is not only the Nimone family that killed Pramod, but also the police who ignored warnings,” residents said. Padaswan’s wife, relatives, and residents staged a sit-in at Cidco Police Station on Saturday, from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Raising slogans of “Down with police administration!” and “Police administration shame!”, they demanded accountability. In tears, Pramod’s wife asked: “For three years you did nothing. He stabbed my husband 16 times before everyone and ended my life. What action will you take now? What answer will you give me?” Officers had no reply. Relatives accepted Pramod’s body only after Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar assured strict action. At 5 pm, when the body reached Sambhaji Colony, the locality erupted in grief. Angry citizens carried posters condemning police inaction, some pasted even on the funeral hearse. The cremation was held at Central Naka crematorium at 5.30 pm.