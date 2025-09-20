“NA decision is welcome; now grant subsidies to industries in survey lands”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has decided that small entrepreneurs no longer need NA (Non-Agricultural) land to start industries a move welcomed by industry associations. Now, organizations are urging the government to ensure banks provide loans, grant subsidies, and that MIDC extends necessary infrastructure to industries on private survey lands.

The state cabinet has recently decided that small industries and food processing units will no longer require NA land to start their operations. In the Waluj industrial estate, due to a lack of available plots, around 3,500–4,000 industries have started on private land outside MIDC. Most of these lands are non-NA and therefore fall under survey land areas. These industries, which pay all government taxes, do not receive roads, water, or other facilities from MIDC, nor do they get electricity subsidies from the government. Against this backdrop, organizations like Massia, Waluj Industrial Association, Small Industries Bharti, and CII had demanded that the government remove the NA requirement for industries in survey land and provide subsidies. The government has now decided that small industries no longer need NA land. Various organizations have welcomed this decision.

Industries on non-NA land do not get bank loans or government subsidies. Now that it has been clarified that NA land is no longer required, banks should not demand NA status for providing loans to industries in private group numbers. Also, survey land industries do not currently receive any government subsidies; unless the government provides these subsidies, the NA requirement cannot be considered irrelevant.

— Sunil Kirdak, Former President, Marathwada CII

For small industries in the private sector, Massia has been demanding the removal of the NA condition for the past ten years. Industries in survey lands get electricity but lack water and roads. They receive no government subsidies and cannot access bank loans. Now, all these facilities should be made available.

— Arjun Gaikwad, President, Massia

The decision that small industries do not need NA land is commendable. MIDC has no remaining plots, and their rates are unaffordable, so this decision opens the way for industries to start on private land. Now, the government should provide subsidies and other facilities to industries on private land.

— Vasant Waghmare, President, Waluj Industrial Association