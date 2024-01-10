‘Naad Aradhana’ organised by WE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blending tradition with contemporary well-being practices, the NGO We for Environment (WE) started the New Year by organising the event ‘Naad Aradhana’ at Balvant Vachanalay, Aurangpura recently.

This was the second event in a series started last year by chairperson Meghana Badjate who has created this platform for group singing and group hymns, a practice fading in urban areas.

This programme epitomized the confluence of devotion, music, and meditation as a remedy to balance physical and mental health. Priya Nandkumar Ayyar showcased distinctive techniques of Naad Yoga, while Preeti Surana, set the tone of the programme with a devotional song. Kailash Patel enchanted the audience with his melodious whistle.