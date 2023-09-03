Nagar Kirtan held by ISKCON

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Nagar Kirtan was held on Sunday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the occasion of Janmashtami. The procession was organized by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Madhuban Centre.

The procession started at Paithan Gate in the morning and went through Tilakpath, Aurangpura, Nirala Bazar, Samarthnagar, and reached Madhuban Centre at Adalat road in the afternoon. The kirtan was led by Jeevdaya Prabhu of ISKCON. He told the participants the importance of Sri Krishna Janmotsav along with the chanting of the Hare Krishna Mantra. Devotees danced on the Mahamantra at many places.

A large number of women, girls, and youth participated in the event. Dr Ramesh Laddha, Vinod Bagdia, Madhav Munde, Sachin Khandelwal, Ganesh Bhowmik were present. Meanwhile, preparations for Shri Krishna Janmotsav on September 7 are going on in full swing. This time the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna will be celebrated with Abhishek and cultural programmes. Apart from youth, women, and children, many stalls of spiritual knowledge will be set up at the venue. Along with this, tableaus related to Leelas of Shri Krishna will also be installed.

As Janmashtami approaches, a large number of Krishna devotees have joined the preparations for the event. Organizers have invited all devotees to participate in the programme.