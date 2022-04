Aurangabad, April 20:

To mark the 401 Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur, various celebrations have been organised at the Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Saheb. The programmes will begin with a Nagar Kirtan on April 21, at 5.30 pm from Gurudwara Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib to Gurudwara Shi Guru Singh Sabha. A vishesh kirtan diwan of Bhai Jaskaran Singhji Patialawala was organised on Wednesday.