Nagarik Mitra Pathak accused of harassing street vendors during festival

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Serious allegations have been made against the Municipal Corporation’s Nagarik Mitra Pathak (NMP) for allegedly harassing street vendors and small traders under the guise of enforcing rules, particularly during festive seasons. Wearing military-style uniforms, the squad is being accused of using force and intimidation, including manhandling women vendors.

On Monday, outraged women vendors, along with MLC Sanjay Kenekar, staged a sit-in protest at the Police Commissioner’s office, demanding that criminal cases be filed against the NMP members involved.

The civic administration had recently appointed some retired military personnel to its anti-encroachment section. Over the past few days, this squad has been actively operating in areas like Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Aurangpura, and Shahgunj, where they have been issuing fines and receipts to street vendors and shopkeepers. However, several incidents have been reported where members of the squad, dressed in military attire, allegedly pushed and manhandled vendors, damaged religious idols, and destroyed merchandise.

Targeted action during festivals

Traders and vendors allege that this harassment is intentional and intensified during festivals, causing financial and emotional distress. In response to these actions, MLC Kenekar met with Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar and demanded that criminal charges be filed against the NMP. He warned that if any tension arises in the city due to the squad's behaviour, the municipal corporation will be held fully responsible.

The protestors specifically named Jadhav and Pardeshi from the encroachment section and called for disciplinary action against them. The Commissioner of Police assured Kenekar and the protestors that a meeting would be held within two days, and appropriate action would be taken based on the findings.