Nagre brought bribe syndicate of overloaded vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Raju Nagre, a motor vehicle inspector at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) who was caught in a bribery case on Wednesday, is understood to have started a syndicate of collecting money across the State, to avoid action against overloaded vehicles.

He made a pattern of collecting money from goods vehicles plying from every district. Therefore, the practice of paying money and the vehicle being given clearance on the road is widespread.

There was talk of action against Nagre ever since an agent was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at the RTO office on May 9, just a month ago, for transporting petrol and diesel beyond capacity. However, even after that, Nagare continued his activities.

Finally, Nagre was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 through agents for not taking action against the owner of the overloaded vehicle while transporting Tur dal and other pulses.

The list of vehicles is prepared in such a way that money is collected from the owners of goods vehicles to avoid action on the road. Some special persons were appointed to prepare the list of vehicles. Nagare was finally exposed.

During roadside inspection, a question is asked whether the owner has given a ‘G Form’ or not. ‘G Form’ here means money. If a vehicle driver says that ‘G Form’ is not given, action is taken against them. If they say that it is given, the vehicle number is checked in the list and the said vehicle is released. This type of ‘syndicate’ is currently going on across the state.

Report to be sent to TC office

The police will submit a report to the RTO office regarding the action taken. After that, the RTO office will forward the report to the Transport Commissioner's office. It is said that the Transport Commissioner's office will take suspension action against Nagare.