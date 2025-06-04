Nagrik Mitra Pathak action against plastice waste

Box

CSMC Nagrik Mitra Pathak Pramod Jadhav said that the squad has been working they take action against the sellers and the traders using plastic or carry bags. He said that a fine from Rs 5,000 to RS 25,000 is collected from them. Nagrik Mitra Pathak takes the following action to prevent the usage of plastic waste;

---Selling and storing plastic kites and manja in the city

--Selling and using banned carry/plastic bags