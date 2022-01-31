Naivedya Hotel owner duped of Rs 41L

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

Fraudsters cheated owner of Naivedya Hotel Bhaktbandhu Ramchandra Padhi (52, Ahimsanagar) of Rs 41.05 lakh on the pretext of a contract of providing food to 4,000 people at J J Hospital, Mumbai. A case has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station against Rajni Ranmare (Pratapnagar, Aurangabad), Sandeep Babulal Wagh (Vaishalinagar, Mulund, Mumbai) and Swapnil Bharat Nandre (Nashik).

Police said, the accused took Padhi in confidence and told him that they have a firm namely R B Caterers and Food Suppliers at Swarup Niketan, Bamanwada, Andheri. They provide food to government offices and hospitals by taking contracts across the state. They asked him to take the contract of providing food to around 4,000 people in J J Hospital in Mumbai, for which, he will have to pay deposit of Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh. They gained his confidence and he paid Rs 41.05 lakh till January, 2021. However, he did not receive any tender. Later, the accused started ignoring him whenever he tried to contact them. They also threatened to kill him and his family members. Hence, Padhi lodged a complaint in MIDC police station.