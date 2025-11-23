“Namaste…!” Cultural ambassadors bid farewell from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The three-day international festival, Aikyam 2025, ended on Sunday with lively celebrations. Set against the iconic Ajanta and Ellora caves, the festival put the city on the global map. By Sunday evening, Chikalthana International Airport buzzed with farewells as more than 30 cultural ambassadors from around the world left the city with a warm “Namaste…!”

Delegates from England, New Zealand, France, China, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Thailand, and other countries arrived on Friday. The festival began at a five-star hotel with a presentation on the grandeur of the Ajanta and Ellora caves, followed by a program highlighting Maharashtra’s traditions. On Saturday, delegates visited the Taj Mahal replica, Daulatabad (Devagiri), and Ellora Caves. That evening, the classical ballet “Omkar” performed at the Kailasa Temple in Ellora. On Sunday, after touring the Ajanta Caves, the guests flew to Delhi.

Boosting tourism

President of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Jaswant Singh said the festival will attract more tourists in the future. Chairman of ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee, Sunil Kothari added that the ambassadors will serve as the city’s “brand ambassadors,” promoting its heritage in their countries.

Impact on the city

• Global Branding: Interaction with representatives from over 30 countries strengthened Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s image as a world-class tourism destination and highlighted Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

• Business Boost: Hotels, travel agencies, guides, handicrafts, Paithani and Himroo textiles, and local food businesses benefited from the three-day festival.

• Future Investments: Many delegates expressed interest in returning for cultural tours, documentaries, study visits, and art projects.

• Showcasing Local Traditions: Visitors admired Paithani and Himroo textiles, dalna-maslat crafts, Warkari music, and folk dances.

Photo Caption: Guests bidding farewell at Chikalthana International Airport.