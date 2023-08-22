Namdev Kachre gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Namdev Vaijenath Kachre in Geography.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Impact of Rainfall Variation on Agriculture Production in Parbhani District’ under the guidance of Dr Madanlal Suryavanshi, research guide and head of the Department of Geography, Bamu.