Namdev ramling suryavanshi's demise

Namdev Ramling Suryavanshi (age 74), a resident of Roshan Housing Society, passed away on Wednesday (Date: 02) after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, a daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. He was the father of Nishant Suryavanshi, the Assistant Commissioner of the Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department in Ahmednagar, and Shailesh Suryavanshi, an Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.