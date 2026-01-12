Name expansion day: Campaigning restrictions, traffic plans

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During the 31st Name Expansion Day of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on 14 January, municipal election candidates are prohibited from putting up banners, posters, or making speeches inside the campus. Police and the election commission will monitor activities, and any campaigning will be treated as a code of conduct violation.

A crowd of 2–3 lakh is expected. Various social and intellectual programs will be held, but as elections fall on 15 January, campaigning ends on 13 January.

--------------

Security arrangements

Separate security for the event will include nearly 300 officers from Begampura and Chhawni police stations, police headquarters, rapid response teams, and riot control units for crowd management.

---------------

Traffic Advisory

All routes from Milind Chowk to Makai Gate and towards the university will remain closed. Citizens should use alternative routes:

• From Nagarnaka/Bhavsangpura to University/Panchakki/BiBi-ka-Maqbara: Milind Chowk → Barapulla Gate → Milcorner.

• From Begampura/BB-ka-Maqbara to University/Milind Chowk/Nagarnaka/Chhawni: Makai Gate → Townhall → Bhadkal Gate → Milcorner → Baba Petrol Pump.

– Sachin Miradhe, Chhawni Traffic Police