Name of divisional counsellors announced for HSC, SSC exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for the HSC and SSC examinations to help students and parents.

The examination of HSC will be conducted from February 21 to March 19 while SSC students will appear for their examination between March 1 and 26. The divisional office of the Board has made preparations for the examination. The names and numbers of counsellors were announced to reduce students' stress during the examination period. The Board has appealed to all students and parents to avail themselves of the counselling facility.

The names of the counsellors are as follows

1.Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

--Balasaheb Chopade (Baaldnyan Mandir, Khadkheshwar)-9284847582

--Shashimohan Shirsath-9422715546

2. Beed:

-S P Mutukule (Sant Kaikadi Maharaj Vidyalay, Waghluj)-9689640500

-- Saudale CA (Shri Kedari Maharaj Vidyalay, Nandanaj, Parli)-9422930599

3. Jalna:

--S T Pawar (Yoganand Vidyalaya, Partur)-9405913800

--R S Patil (retired extension officer)-8208270071

4. Parbhani

--P M Sonawne (Baal Vidya Mandir, Nanal Peth)-9422178101

-- Amir Khan (Dr Zakir Hussain School)-9860444986

5. Hingoli

--S G Khilare (Yehlegaon, Z P School)- 9011594944

-- D R Chavan (Govardhandas Mundada High School)-9822706102