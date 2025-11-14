Name of minister’s daughter in voter list may deemed invalid!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Although guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat’s daughter, Harshada Shirsat, applied for voter registration from the Waluj area on November 4, her name could be considered invalid in the voter list finalised as of July 1. This may create difficulties for her if she intends to contest future Zilla Parishad or other rural local body elections, it is said.

Former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, in a press conference on Thursday, accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of manipulating the voter list to favour Shirsat’s daughter. He alleged that the names of children of certain political leaders are being inserted into zilla parishad and panchayat samiti voter lists despite the lists being finalised on July 1, 2025. According to Danve, the booth level officer (BLO) added Harshada’s name under political pressure.

Harshada Shirsat, however, clarified that she had only applied for voter transfer to avoid having her name appear at two locations. She said that the application was filed by following the proper procedures explained by the SEC, which also provided written communication. After her clarification, guardian minister Shirsat also responded to the allegations. On Friday, district collector Deelip Swami was approached to verify the facts.

What did the district collector say?

The district collector confirmed that Harshada Shirsat submitted an application for fresh voter registration on November 4. He said that the application is legally valid and that voter registration and voter transfer are continuous processes. Her application, he said, falls within the scope of this ongoing process.

He also confirmed that Danve had made inquiries into the matter and added that if any illegality is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible. The collector clarified that the voter list as of July 1 has been locked by the election commission, and any new name added after that date would be considered unauthorised.

What legal complications can arise?

The zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti elections will be held after the municipal council elections. For these elections too, the voter list finalised on July 1 will be considered final.

Those who register as new voters or apply for voter transfer after July 1 will not have their names reflected in that final list. As a result, individuals preparing to contest these elections may face disqualification if their names are missing from the July 1 voter list. Each nomination must be accompanied by a certified copy showing the candidate’s name and part number in the voter list. A voter’s name must appear in only one location. If the name appears in both urban and rural voter lists, the candidate can face significant legal obstacles.