Name of new Pro-VC likely to be approved in MC meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The name of the new Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) is likely to be approved in the Management Council meeting to be held on February 9.

It may be noted that the administration appointed Dr Walmik Sarwade as Pro-VC on January 29 but the charge was withdrawn in the next three days.

The administration is likely to get approved in the first-ever MC meeting of VC Dr Vijay Fulari after taking charge of the post. There are several professors in the race for the post. However, the one who has the political support of the ruling parties will be appointed as Pro-VC. Nearly 70 proposals will come for approval in the meeting.