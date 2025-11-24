Nana Patekar captivated by Ellora caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Film star Nana Patekar visited the world-famous Ellora Caves on Monday afternoon and admired the stunning craftsmanship.

He arrived at 10.30 am and entered Cave No. 16, the Kailasa temple, where guide Kachru Jadhav explained the history and art. Nana Patekar clicked multiple photos of the sculptures on his mobile, while other tourists gathered to take selfies with him. As the crowd grew, he completed his tour in just 30 minutes. Before leaving, he told Jadhav he planned to return to Ellora when it was less crowded to enjoy the caves again.