Nandanvan Cly residents demands resolving traffic congestion at LFS square

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prominent residents and alert citizens of Nandanvan Colony have underlined the dire need of resolving the traffic congestion at the square near Little Flower High School to the municipal commissioner G Sreekant during his courtesy visit to Nandanvan Colony and the surrounding localities (including Bhausinghpura) on Wednesday morning.

The residents underlined that Nandanvan Colony has been surrounded by newly developed 20-25 more colonies and localities having more than 1 lakh population in them. However, the existing road leading to the Nandanvan Colony and ahead is a very narrow and single route. Hence the square near the LFS witnesses traffic congestion on a daily basis. The congestion lasts for more than half an hour. The residents have to face hardship in reaching their homes or going to their work places on a regular basis. Hence the road should be either widened or alternate arrangement should be made on top priority.

The memorandum also demanded replacement of old water pipelines as they are receiving inadequate quantity of water (also contaminated) with low pressure. Hence they had to rely on private tankers for water. The civic chief assured of taking cognizance of their demands on priority including replacement of old pipes. The civic chief was accompanied with city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer (water) B D Phad, Town Planning officials Sanjay Kombde, Sanjay Changle, Farooq Khan, Rahul Malkhare and others.

The delegation of Nandanvan Colony residents includes Dhananjay Gaikwad, Ganesh Muley, Sevadas Kamble, Ustad, Ramesh Wagh, Balasaheb Arbad, Trymbak Chondekar, Balaji Muley, Dr Dhananjay Khatavkar, Pradyumna Lokhande, Rajesh Suryawanshi, Captain Suresh Gaikwad, Manikrao Kawade and others. Women residents including Mrs Sadavarte and Sarika Yevle were also present on the occasion.