Nanded pharma rep turns drug peddler; three held with narcotics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Greed for quick money pushed a medical representative (MR) from Nanded into drug trafficking. Leaving behind a secure job in a reputed pharma company, he used an official agency licence to supply narcotic medicines. Teaming up with a notorious criminal, he pushed intoxicants into the hands of college youth and criminals.

The NDPS squad arrested Irfan Ghorwade (36, Nanded), agency owner; Syed Najiruddin (Hattisingpura), a history-sheeter; and Amjad Khan (Nanded), Irfan’s aide. Acting on a tip-off, Senior police inspector Geeta Bagwade led a raid on August 28 at a tin shed behind Cidco police colony, where narcotic tablets and liquid drugs were being sold. Najiruddin and Amjad were caught red-handed, with drugs hidden under scrap. Their interrogation exposed Irfan’s role, who was later nabbed from a hotel room by assistant police inspector Ravikant Gacche. Police seized 88 tablets and 80 grams of MD drugs.

Drug route via private travels resurfaces

This case has again highlighted drug trafficking through private travel operators. In October 2024, narcotics were seized from a Humsafar Travels bus. This time, Irfan had ordered drugs from Gujarat via New Punjab Travels. On Friday, Bagwade’s team intercepted the bus and seized 1,270 bottles of narcotic syrup. The landlord of the premises used by Najiruddin has also been booked.

An educated man, but blinded by greed

Irfan, an M. Pharm graduate with an MBA, worked for 15 years as an MR with top pharma companies in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Post-pandemic, he resigned and took an agency licence. While legal sales earned him Rs 800 per box, his illegal deals fetched Rs 5,000 per box through Najiruddin’s network. Drawn by greed, he began selling drugs directly to addicts. Amjad’s family connections in the city linked him to Najiruddin, already facing four criminal cases.

Addiction fuels crime

Police suspect the trio has a wider network across Maharashtra. The court has remanded two accused to police custody till September 2. Officials said each syrup bottle was being sold for Rs 400, while tablets fetched Rs 80 apiece. Addicts, unable to afford the rising prices, were reportedly resorting to thefts and robberies to fund their addiction.

