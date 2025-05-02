Nanded tops in Marathwada’s 100-Day office reform campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant achievement, Nanded emerged as the top performer in the 100-day office improvement campaign launched under CM Devendra Fadnavis' leadership. The initiative aimed to streamline government operations, expedite citizen services, and build trust between the public and the administration.

Evaluated by the Indian Quality Council on ten key parameters including website functionality, grievance redressal, office amenities, and technology adoption Nanded's District Collectorate stood out, scoring 56.66 out of 100. Despite significant efforts by other districts and municipal corporations in the region, none secured a place in the campaign. Noteworthy initiatives in the region include commissioner Dilip Gavade’s community discussions and district collector Deelip Swami’s ‘Administration at the Tehsil Level’ initiative. Results for the Tehsil-level services will be announced on June 1.