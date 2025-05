Nandukumar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nandukumar Ramlal Khobragade (58), a resident of Pethenagar-Bhavsingh, passed away on Friday afternoon. Nandukumar retired from Chemistry Department of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) by April 2025 end. He was the president of the university branch of Castribe Kalyan Karmachari Sanghatna. The last rites were performed on him at the Bhavsinghpura crematorium last evening.