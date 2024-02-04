Narayana declares 10-100 pc scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Institute has announced 10 per cent to 100 per cent scholarship to the students based on their results in the Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST). The students can avail of the scholarship up to February 28.

Narayana Institute recently conducted the ACST for the two-year classroom programmes of IIT JEE/NEET, including the 11th and 12th Board Syllabus. The written test drew an overwhelming response from students of Marathwada Vidarbha Khandesh Division.

After the test, a seminar was organised at Sai Mandir Campus, Manjeet Nagar. A total of 10 pc to 100 pc scholarship was announced based on the results of the test. An additional 5 per cent early bird offer with a scholarship will be given for admissions until February 8. The scholarship for the selected candidates will be valid till 28th February.

Director of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya along with all professors were present in this program. National Foundation Head of Narayana Coaching Ranjit Reddy was the chief guest. Dr Vishal Ladniya has appealed to the parents to avail of the scholarship.

All IIT/NEET/Foundation batches will start at Narayana Institute in April. The admission process for the batches has already started. The admission of some batches like Spark Batch, Foundation has been almost completed.