Narayana students bring laurels to NSO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 16 students of Narayana IIT-NEET Foundation Academy came out with flying colours in the National Science Olympiad (NSO).

Those students who have qualified for NSO level II are as follows; Ved Sandhanshi, Krushnavi Shinde, Naresh Deshpande, Agrawal Arnav, Neeraj Kathar, Sarathak Chalak (grade 10), Shyamal Mahajan, Samiksha Chavan, Aayush Jawalekar, Anannya Akolkar, Senha Khadap (grade 9), Walke Samarth, Dixit Varad, Sakshat Kale, Rahatekar Atharva, Sarika Tarmale, Bhavya Mutha (grade).

Others who stood are recipients of Gold Medals are Phuke Vidhata, Shashank Mirsha, Parth Shinge, Saumitra Shukla, Sai Bhairapurkar, and Abhimanyu Ajay Rathod. The students were felicitated. Narayana-Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST) for all 7,8,9 standard students for the next academic year will be held on January 21 and for the two-year- classroom programme of NEET / IIT JEE, the ACST will be conducted on January 28. Students of class 10 can register for the test. Dr Vishal Ladniya, A Dileshwar Rao, Abdul Hannan and others were present.